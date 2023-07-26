The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .210.
  • Wynns has a base hit in 13 of 24 games played this season (54.2%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In five games this season (20.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 2
.261 AVG .200
.320 OBP .333
.304 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
8/2 K/BB 1/1
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
