Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .251 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- In 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 65), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (26.2%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.356
|.392
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Williams (5-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
