Kris Bryant -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .251 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

In 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 65), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (26.2%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .240 AVG .263 .321 OBP .356 .392 SLG .364 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

