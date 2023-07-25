On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 17 games this year (25.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .282 AVG .257 .286 OBP .290 .330 SLG .337 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 26/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

