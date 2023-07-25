The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 67 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (39 of 93), with two or more runs six times (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .289 AVG .232 .324 OBP .261 .474 SLG .369 19 XBH 15 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 44/6 K/BB 54/7 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings