Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .210 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.179
|.348
|OBP
|.226
|.333
|SLG
|.321
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the second-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
