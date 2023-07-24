How to Watch the Rockies vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Patrick Corbin is starting for the Washington Nationals on Monday against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 428 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.517 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Bird will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.
- He has 31 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 45 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Johnny Cueto
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Luis Medina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.