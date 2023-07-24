Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 walks.
  • Profar has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this season (26.7%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.275 AVG .210
.357 OBP .287
.433 SLG .317
19 XBH 10
3 HR 4
19 RBI 15
28/20 K/BB 44/18
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (6-10) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.