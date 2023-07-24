C.J. Cron -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .255.
  • Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers over the course of his last games.
  • Cron has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
  • He has homered in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cron has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.271 AVG .240
.317 OBP .280
.500 SLG .460
12 XBH 10
5 HR 6
17 RBI 14
27/6 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
