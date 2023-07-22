Randal Grichuk -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Grichuk will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers in his last outings.
  • In 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
  • Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this season (32.1%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.
  • In 27 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 27
.337 AVG .262
.395 OBP .330
.519 SLG .417
14 XBH 10
2 HR 3
9 RBI 13
26/7 K/BB 22/10
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will send Cueto (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing just one hit.
