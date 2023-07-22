Randal Grichuk -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers in his last outings.

In 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (32.1%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.

In 27 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .337 AVG .262 .395 OBP .330 .519 SLG .417 14 XBH 10 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 26/7 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings