The Las Vegas Aces (20-2) head into a road game against Aerial Powers and the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) at Target Center on Saturday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this game following a 79-63 victory over Seattle. The Aces' leading scorer was A'ja Wilson, who wound up with 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Led by Napheesa Collier (22 PTS, 8 REB, 45 FG%) and Dorka Juhasz (16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 70 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT), Minnesota ended its last matchup winning 73-70 against Los Angeles.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+950 to win)

Lynx (+950 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are eighth in the WNBA offensively (79.1 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (84.6 points conceded).

Minnesota collects 34.4 rebounds per game and give up 34.8 boards, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

At 18.7 assists per game, the Lynx are ninth in the league.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.5. And it is second-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.5%.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Lynx are putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (78.7). But they are also allowing more at home (85.4) than on the road (83.7).

This season, Minnesota is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (34.2 per game) than on the road (34.7). However it is also giving up fewer rebounds at home (33.8) than away (36).

This year the Lynx are averaging more assists at home (19.6 per game) than on the road (17.7).

This year Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than on the road (13.1).

The Lynx drain more 3-pointers per game at home (6.6) than on the road (6.5), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than away (30.2%).

This season Minnesota is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (10.3). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (36.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 15 times and won six, or 40%, of those games.

The Lynx have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +950.

Minnesota is 10-11-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 9.5% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

