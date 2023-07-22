A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.0 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15) 169.5 -1800 +1000
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -2000 +950
PointsBet Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1399 +750
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1700 +775

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 11 times in 21 games with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Aces' 21 games have hit the over.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 22 times this season.

