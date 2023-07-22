Women's BNP Paribas Poland Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The eight matches today in the BNP Paribas Poland Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 171-ranked Rebecca Sramkova matching up against No. 298 Naiktha Bains.
BNP Paribas Poland Open Info
- Tournament: BNP Paribas Poland Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 23
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the BNP Paribas Poland Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Joanna Garland vs. Gabriela Knutson
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Knutson (-250)
|Garland (+175)
|Martyna Kubka vs. Maddison Inglis
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Inglis (-550)
|Kubka (+333)
|Rebecca Sramkova vs. Naiktha Bains
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Sramkova (-500)
|Bains (+300)
|Kateryna Bondarenko vs. Yuliya Hatouka
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Hatouka (-190)
|Bondarenko (+135)
|Ankita Raina vs. Olivia Lincer
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Raina (-700)
|Lincer (+400)
|Weronika Falkowska vs. Jana Fett
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Falkowska (-135)
|Fett (-105)
|Valeria Savinykh vs. Stefania Rogozinska Dzik
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:30 AM ET
|Savinykh (-3000)
|Rogozinska Dzik (+825)
|Natalija Stevanovic vs. Peangtarn Plipuech
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:30 AM ET
|Stevanovic (-900)
|Plipuech (+450)
