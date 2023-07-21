The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (45.1%), including six multi-run games (6.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .262 AVG .247 .340 OBP .330 .471 SLG .453 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings