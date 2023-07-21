The field is shrinking at the Hamburg European Open, with Luca van Assche heading into a quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. van Assche's odds are +3300 to take home the trophy from MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

van Assche at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

van Assche's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), van Assche will meet Zverev, after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the last round.

van Assche Stats

van Assche is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 39-ranked Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

van Assche is 12-15 over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

van Assche is 7-7 on clay over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Over the past year (across all court types), van Assche has played 27 matches and 26.0 games per match.

Over the past year, van Assche has played 14 matches on clay, and 24.4 games per match.

van Assche has won 25.1% of his return games and 67.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past 12 months, van Assche has claimed 70.7% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.

