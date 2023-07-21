On Friday, Kris Bryant (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .254 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (42 of 63), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 38.1% of his games this season (24 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .240 AVG .270 .321 OBP .344 .392 SLG .374 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings