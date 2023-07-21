C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Cron enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with three homers.

In 65.4% of his games this year (34 of 52), Cron has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Cron has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .271 AVG .232 .317 OBP .275 .500 SLG .432 12 XBH 9 5 HR 5 17 RBI 12 27/6 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

