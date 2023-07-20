If you're looking for Thursday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks versus Spencer Strider and the Braves.

Keep reading to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 20.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Strider (11-3) when the clubs play Thursday.

ARI: Gallen ATL: Strider 20 (123.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (110.2 IP) 3.14 ERA 3.74 9.5 K/9 14.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -190

-190 ARI Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Andrew Abbott (4-2) when the clubs face off Thursday.

SF: Cobb CIN: Abbott 17 (95.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (47.2 IP) 2.82 ERA 2.45 8.6 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (8-5) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Taijuan Walker (11-3) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

MIL: Burnes PHI: Walker 19 (113.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (101.1 IP) 3.73 ERA 4.00 9.1 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (6-7) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (9-5) when the teams play Thursday.

SD: Snell TOR: Bassitt 19 (103 IP) Games/IP 20 (115.2 IP) 2.80 ERA 4.12 12.1 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-8) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

CHW: Kopech NYM: Quintana 17 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.47 ERA - 10.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (4-6) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-9) when the teams face off on Thursday.

DET: Lorenzen KC: Greinke 16 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (92.2 IP) 3.75 ERA 5.05 7.0 K/9 6.2

Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (8-8) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

MIN: Lopez SEA: Kirby 19 (116.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (112.2 IP) 4.24 ERA 3.43 11.2 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

BAL: Gibson TB: Glasnow 20 (115 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.2 IP) 4.77 ERA 3.78 7.0 K/9 13.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 BAL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-7) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (10-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

STL: Matz CHC: Stroman 20 (76 IP) Games/IP 20 (118.2 IP) 4.86 ERA 2.88 8.6 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Hogan Harris (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

HOU: France OAK: Harris 12 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (47 IP) 3.31 ERA 6.51 6.4 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

