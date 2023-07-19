Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .257/.336/.466 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .243/.325/.374 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Bielak Stats

Brandon Bielak (4-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Bielak has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 101 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.376/.487 on the year.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .249/.345/.403 so far this season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.