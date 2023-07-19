After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros (who will start Brandon Bielak) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.4%).

He has scored in 17 of 64 games (26.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .290 AVG .255 .294 OBP .290 .340 SLG .340 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 24/1 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

