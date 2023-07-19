On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .301 AVG .236 .346 OBP .299 .507 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 29/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings