C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Yankees.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Cron enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with two homers.

In 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%) Cron has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has an RBI in 16 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .272 AVG .232 .320 OBP .275 .478 SLG .432 11 XBH 9 4 HR 5 16 RBI 12 26/6 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings