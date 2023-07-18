Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Astros on July 18, 2023
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 85 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .254/.334/.457 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
