The Atlanta Dream (11-8) play at home against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, July 18. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this contest after an 85-75 win over Seattle. The Dream's leading scorer was Allisha Gray, who wound up with 19 points and six rebounds. Led by Collier (11 PTS, 41.7 FG%) and Kayla McBride (10 PTS, 33.3 FG%), Minnesota ended its last matchup losing 107-67 against Dallas.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-225 to win)

Dream (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)

Lynx (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-5.5)

Dream (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are eighth in the league in points scored (79.7 per game) and eighth in points allowed (85.5).

At 34.2 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds conceded, Minnesota is sixth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively.

This season the Lynx are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 19.1 per game.

Minnesota is fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

In 2023 Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.5 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx average 80.0 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (79.3). On defense they concede 86.8 per game, 2.9 more than on the road (83.9).

Minnesota averages fewer rebounds per game at home (34.0) than on the road (34.4), but also gives up fewer rebounds at home (33.4) than on the road (35.9).

At home the Lynx are collecting 19.6 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (18.3).

Minnesota commits more turnovers per game at home (13.7) than on the road (12.3), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.2) than away (13.2).

This season the Lynx are draining an equal amount of 3-pointers at home and away (6.6 per game). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (30.6%).

Minnesota concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (9.1) than on the road (10.0), and concedes the same 3-point percentage at home as on the road (36.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 14 times and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Lynx have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and are 3-4 in those contests.

Minnesota has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 games.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Minnesota is 5-3.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

