The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .172 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In four of 10 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Toglia has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 .182 AVG .143 .250 OBP .143 .318 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 6/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

