Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (37.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.244
|AVG
|.270
|.323
|OBP
|.344
|.378
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|20/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.