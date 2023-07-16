Rockies vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game that pits the New York Yankees (50-43) against the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on July 16.
The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA).
Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (403 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|L 5-3
|Connor Seabold vs Ryan Walker
|July 9
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón
|July 15
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs Hunter Brown
|July 19
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
