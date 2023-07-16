Gerrit Cole will start for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 85 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 282 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 403 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.541 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Anderson has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away - - 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away - -

