Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has a double and two walks while batting .167.
- Toglia has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|.176
|AVG
|.143
|.263
|OBP
|.143
|.176
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|5/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole will aim to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
