Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- batting .321 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .283 with 10 doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Castro has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this season (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.312
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.290
|.366
|SLG
|.340
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 103 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Cole looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
