At AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground today, in Wimbledon final, No. 42-ranked Marketa Vondrousova will match up against No. 6 Ons Jabeur. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Finals

Finals Date: July 15

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 15

Match Round Match Time Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Final 9:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Vondrousova vs. Jabeur

Vondrousova has not won any of her 10 tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 26-9.

Jabeur, who owns a 20-8 record in 10 tournaments so far this year, has secured one tournament win.

Vondrousova has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

In her nine matches on grass this year, Vondrousova has played an average of 21.7 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Vondrousova has won 73% of her games on serve, and 43.6% on return.

This year, Jabeur has played 28 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.3% game winning percentage. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Through nine matches on grass this year, Jabeur averages 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set with a 58.8% game winning percentage.

Jabeur has amassed a service game winning percentage of 70% on all surfaces (205-for-293 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 42.4% (123-for-290 in return games).

