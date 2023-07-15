Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (49-43) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (35-57) at Coors Field on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (4-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-6, 6.65 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 32, or 40%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 15 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

