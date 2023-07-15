The New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). Colorado games have finished below the set point total four times in a row, and the average total in this streak was nine runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40%) in those contests.

Colorado is 15-36 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 39 of its 91 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-24 14-33 15-22 20-35 21-41 14-16

