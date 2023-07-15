In the semifinals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Saturday, Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 51) takes on Daniel Rincon (No. 280).

Gasquet is getting -225 odds to earn a win against Rincon (+155).

Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 69.2% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Daniel Rincon -225 Odds to Win Match +155 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Gasquet beat Luca Nardi 6-3, 6-4.

Rincon reached the semifinals by defeating No. 132-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Gasquet has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 12 matches on clay over the past year, Gasquet has played an average of 24.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Rincon is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 45.6% of those games.

Rincon has averaged 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past year.

Gasquet and Rincon have not matched up against each other since 2015.

