Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The semifinals at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, with Daniel Rincon, the No. 280-ranked player, and Richard Gasquet, the No. 51-ranked player, competing for a chance to play for the tournament title.
You can watch the action on ABC as Gasquet tries to hold off Rincon.
Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, July 15
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Clay
Gasquet vs. Rincon Matchup Info
- Gasquet advanced past Luca Nardi 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In the the Wimbledon, Gasquet's last tournament, he was beaten 3-6, 5-7, 5-7 by No. 71-ranked Corentin Moutet on July 3 in the round of 128 round.
- Rincon beat Thiago Agustin Tirante 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In the Mallorca Championships, Rincon's last tournament, he matched up with No. 237-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh in the qualification round 1 on June 24 and lost 3-6, 2-6.
- This is the first time that Gasquet and Rincon have matched up against each other in the last five years.
