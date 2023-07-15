Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will play Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets are ninth in MLB play with 114 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

New York's .401 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

New York is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (405 total).

The Mets' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best mark in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.354).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 150 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .455 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 500 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets are sending Kodai Senga (7-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Senga has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Senga will look to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (5-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gonsolin has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-0 Away Carlos Carrasco Ryne Nelson 7/7/2023 Padres W 7-5 Away Justin Verlander Yu Darvish 7/8/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away David Peterson Blake Snell 7/9/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Musgrove 7/14/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Justin Verlander Julio Urías 7/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Kodai Senga Tony Gonsolin 7/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Max Scherzer Bobby Miller 7/18/2023 White Sox - Home Carlos Carrasco - 7/19/2023 White Sox - Home José Quintana - 7/20/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/21/2023 Red Sox - Away - James Paxton

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.