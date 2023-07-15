Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (5-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

The Braves have won 53, or 68.8%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 508.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +240 moneyline listed for this contest.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (382 total runs).

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 5 @ Guardians W 8-1 Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow July 8 @ Rays W 6-1 Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech July 15 White Sox - Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn July 16 White Sox - Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 19 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 20 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 21 @ Brewers - TBA vs TBA

White Sox Schedule