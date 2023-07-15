Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Giants.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (22.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 .269 AVG .200 .296 OBP .333 .346 SLG .200 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 9/1 K/BB 1/1 1 SB 0

