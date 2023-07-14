Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.341/.471 on the season.

McMahon will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .245/.326/.377 on the season.

Profar takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon will take to the mound for the Yankees, his second start of the season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torres Stats

Torres has 84 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .251/.325/.413 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 80 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .257/.348/.405 slash line on the season.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

