Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will attempt to beat Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 81 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 274 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 393 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.551 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (7-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - -

