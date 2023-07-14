Jurickson Profar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.

Profar has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (22 of 78), with two or more RBI eight times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this year (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .288 AVG .201 .369 OBP .282 .455 SLG .299 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 24/19 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings