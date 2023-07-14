Fanny Stollar 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds
As play in the Hungarian Grand Prix nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Fanny Stollar against Kateryna Baindl. Stollar is +1200 to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Stollar at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 14-23
- Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Stollar's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 8:45 AM ET), Stollar will meet Baindl, after getting past Tatjana Maria 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 in the last round.
Want to bet on Stollar? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Stollar Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Stollar beat No. 67-ranked Maria, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
- The 24-year-old Stollar is 2-0 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.
- Stollar is 2-0 on clay over the past year.
- In her two matches over the past year, across all court types, Stollar has averaged 26.0 games.
- On clay, Stollar has played two matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 26.0 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Stollar has won 60.0% of her service games, and she has won 48.1% of her return games.
- On clay over the past year, Stollar has been victorious in 60.0% of her service games and 48.1% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.