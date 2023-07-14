Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (53 of 79), with more than one hit 21 times (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (29.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.321
|AVG
|.236
|.358
|OBP
|.299
|.545
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodon (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
