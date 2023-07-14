Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets play at Citi Field on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (6-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

Urias has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2 vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with BetMGM.

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 54 walks and 62 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .276/.379/.586 so far this season.

Betts has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 115 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.398/.559 so far this year.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .239/.320/.478 so far this year.

Lindor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with two triples, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 7 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 5-for-5 3 1 1 12 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has put up 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .211/.310/.497 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.