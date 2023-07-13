Maria Gabriela Lopez will look to defend his title at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ($1.8M purse), taking place at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic First Round Information

Start Time: 7:15 AM ET

7:15 AM ET Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 71/6,561 yards

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 8:26 AM ET

8:26 AM ET Odds to Win: +600

Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 9th +1 10 74-71-72-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 8th -5 3 70-74-68-67 Mizuho Americas Open 1st -9 0 70-69-66-74

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Lin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 13th +4 13 68-77-75-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 3rd -6 2 67-71-73-67 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 3rd -18 3 68-68-66-68

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 8:26 AM ET

8:26 AM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open MC +7 - 79-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 20th -1 7 72-69-69-73 Mizuho Americas Open 13th -4 5 73-66-72-73

Hye-jin Choi

Tee Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Choi Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 20th +5 14 79-68-73-73 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 52nd +5 13 71-73-71-74 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 8th -14 7 70-67-70-67

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson

Tee Time: 8:32 AM ET

8:32 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Mackenzie Henderson Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round U.S. Women’s Open 12th +3 12 71-75-73-72 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 15th -2 6 67-74-72-69 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 42nd -8 13 69-73-69-69

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Minjee Lee +1400 Hae-Ran Ryu +1400 Carlota Ciganda +1600 Lydia Ko +1800 Linn Grant +2000 Allisen Corpuz +2800 Jenny Shin +3300 Sei-young Kim +3300 Grace Kim +3300 In-gee Chun +3300

