As of now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota had to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

The Vikings collected eight wins at home last season and five on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Also, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped set the tone with one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

