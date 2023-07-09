Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (83) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 65.9% of his games this season (56 of 85), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year (39 of 85), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .275 AVG .247 .353 OBP .332 .490 SLG .458 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 60/18 K/BB 51/21 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings