The San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-9) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (4-9) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.

Freeland is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Freeland will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (7-7) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 5.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Webb has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.402) and 81 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

