On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .297.

In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven home a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.

He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .283 AVG .308 .367 OBP .400 .491 SLG .492 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 28/9 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings