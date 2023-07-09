The Las Vegas Aces (16-1) will look to A'ja Wilson (fifth in WNBA, 19.8 points per game) going up against Napheesa Collier (third in league, 22.6) and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

The matchup has no line set.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and FOX Networks

Lynx vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.5

Lynx vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 9-7-0 this season.

Out of 17 Minnesota's games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

With 80.2 points per game on offense, the Lynx are eighth in the WNBA. At the other end, they cede 83.9 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

So far this season, the Lynx are committing 12.9 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for the Lynx in terms of threes, as they are amassing only 6.5 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are draining just 30.6% of their attempted three-pointers (second-worst).

The Lynx have struggled to defend three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 9.2 treys allowed per game. They rank ninth by allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage to opponents this year.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 68.5% two-pointers (accounting for 77.2% of the team's buckets) and 31.5% from beyond the arc (22.8%).

