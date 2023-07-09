2023 John Deere Classic Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following three rounds of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd is in the lead (-16). Watch the fourth round unfold from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch the 2023 John Deere Classic
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
John Deere Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Brendon Todd
|1st
|-16
|66-65-66
|Alex Smalley
|2nd
|-15
|66-70-62
|Adam Schenk
|2nd
|-15
|65-66-67
|Denny McCarthy
|2nd
|-15
|68-64-66
|Peter Kuest
|5th
|-14
|67-67-65
John Deere Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:45 PM ET
|Alex Smalley (-15/2nd), Brendon Todd (-16/1st)
|1:35 PM ET
|Denny McCarthy (-15/2nd), Adam Schenk (-15/2nd)
|1:15 PM ET
|Chris Kirk (-13/6th), JT Poston (-13/6th)
|12:40 PM ET
|Sepp Straka (-12/14th), Cameron Young (-13/6th)
|1:25 PM ET
|Peter Kuest (-14/5th), Jonas Blixt (-13/6th)
|7:55 AM ET
|Matt Kuchar (-2/68th)
|1:05 PM ET
|Lucas Glover (-13/6th), Kevin Roy (-13/6th)
|10:45 AM ET
|Akshay Bhatia (-9/32nd), Jimmy Walker (-9/32nd)
|11:05 AM ET
|Eric Cole (-9/32nd), Ludvig Aberg (-10/23rd)
|12:20 PM ET
|Doug Ghim (-11/16th), Davis Thompson (-11/16th)
