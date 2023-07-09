Following three rounds of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd is in the lead (-16). Watch the fourth round unfold from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 John Deere Classic

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

Par 71/7,289 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

John Deere Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Brendon Todd 1st -16 66-65-66 Alex Smalley 2nd -15 66-70-62 Adam Schenk 2nd -15 65-66-67 Denny McCarthy 2nd -15 68-64-66 Peter Kuest 5th -14 67-67-65

Want to place a bet on the John Deere Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

John Deere Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:45 PM ET Alex Smalley (-15/2nd), Brendon Todd (-16/1st) 1:35 PM ET Denny McCarthy (-15/2nd), Adam Schenk (-15/2nd) 1:15 PM ET Chris Kirk (-13/6th), JT Poston (-13/6th) 12:40 PM ET Sepp Straka (-12/14th), Cameron Young (-13/6th) 1:25 PM ET Peter Kuest (-14/5th), Jonas Blixt (-13/6th) 7:55 AM ET Matt Kuchar (-2/68th) 1:05 PM ET Lucas Glover (-13/6th), Kevin Roy (-13/6th) 10:45 AM ET Akshay Bhatia (-9/32nd), Jimmy Walker (-9/32nd) 11:05 AM ET Eric Cole (-9/32nd), Ludvig Aberg (-10/23rd) 12:20 PM ET Doug Ghim (-11/16th), Davis Thompson (-11/16th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.